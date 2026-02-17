England's Williamson returns in squad for 2027 World Cup qualifiers

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 17 - England skipper Leah Williamson is back in the squad for the first time since the country's Euro 2025 triumph in July after manager Sarina Wiegman named 25 players on Tuesday for their opening 2027 World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland in March.

Williamson missed England's matches in the second half of 2025 with a knee injury and the 28-year-old had surgery before returning to action with Arsenal at the end of the year.

"I am very happy. It feels very good for her too, she wanted to be back," Wiegman told reporters. "She has trained, I am in close contact with her and the club. She is in a good place but she does have a lack of minutes.

"I think there are some more players who are still building or didn't get the minutes we hoped for. That is also the reason why we have gone with a bigger squad."

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood and Lauren James are also back in the squad after missing November's internationals due to injuries, while London City Lionesses defender Poppy Pattinson has earned a first call-up.

However, Niamh Charles, Missy Bo Kearns, Ella Toone and Beth Mead are sidelined through injury. Defender Toone will be out until the end of March due to a hip problem.

"Of course you want them in the team. You know you have seen in all of the camps we have had players have lots of games, very high level," Wiegman said of Toone and Mead.

"There are always a couple of players who are injured who we can't bring in. That's part of our football life too."

England face Ukraine in Antalya, Turkey on March 3 before hosting Iceland four days later at Nottingham Forest's City Ground. Spain are the other team in Group A3, with England facing the world champions in April at Wembley.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Grace Fisk, Alex Greenwood, Taylor Hinds, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Poppy Pattinson, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben‑Moy

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Grace Clinton, Lucia Kendall, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Freya Godfrey, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Jess Park, Alessia Russo REUTERS