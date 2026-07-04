England’s Marcus Rashford unfazed by high-altitude Mexico World Cup test

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Marcus Rashford said England’s World Cup last-16 clash against Mexico was “going to be tough” but “different teams bring different problems”.

KANSAS CITY - Marcus Rashford said England were unfazed by the prospect of facing Mexico at the high-altitude Azteca Stadium despite admitting the World Cup last-16 clash was a tough assignment.

Thomas Tuchel’s men fly south from their Kansas City base later on July 3, bracing for the challenge of playing at the fortress-like home of the co-hosts.

The pitch in Mexico City sits 2,240 metres above sea level. At that altitude, air is thinner, meaning each breath delivers less oxygen to the body and the ball travels faster and farther.

“It’s going to be tough,” Rashford said on July 3.

“There are no easy games in the World Cup. Different teams bring different problems to us.

“It’s up to us on the pitch and on the training ground to find new solutions.”

The winger added: “The altitude obviously plays a factor but it’s not something that we’re worried about or anything like that. We’re all experienced players. We have to manage the game.”

Co-hosts Mexico are not among the favourites to win the World Cup but they boast a frightening record at the Azteca, losing just twice in 89 matches there.

Javier Aguirre’s team, who have played all their games at home so far, have yet to concede a goal in four matches at the tournament.

“So far, they’ve shown they’re difficult to score against,” said Rashford.

“They’ve been scoring goals, especially early on.

“It’s a team that’s set in their ways in terms of playing style. They’re effective.

“There are lots of great teams in the tournament. If we want to get to the final and win it, we’re going to have to come up against them and find a way to do it.”

Rashford’s club future is uncertain following his return to Manchester United after a loan spell at Barcelona.

The 28-year-old forward said he had hoped to have a resolution before the World Cup started.

“Me as a person, I live in the moment,” he said.

“I was very clear with everyone involved before the World Cup.

“I wanted it done before but if it’s not, then I won’t be dealing with it until after because I want to be fully present in this moment and at the same time we’re fighting to do something so special.”

The last-16 match between Mexico and England could be moved to an earlier kick-off time due to the risk of storms and flooding, a source close to the arrangements said.

The game is currently scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time, but reports in Mexico say it could be moved to midday.

When asked about the potential change, Rashford said it would not be “ideal” but that the players would take it in their stride. AFP