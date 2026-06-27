England's James a doubt against Panama after solo training on Friday

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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 26 - England defender Reece James missed training on Friday ahead of his side's World Cup game against Panama, with the Football Association saying he was following his own programme as he continues to manage a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old right-back picked up a hamstring injury during Tuesday's goalless draw with Ghana, leaving his availability for their final group game at New York New Jersey Stadium on Saturday unclear.

James has been a key figure under manager Thomas Tuchel and has started both of England's World Cup matches so far.

England top Group L on goal difference over Ghana and lead Croatia, whom they beat 4-2 in their opening game, by a point. Panama are last in the group on zero points. REUTERS