England won't scare us: Shevchenko

GLASGOW • Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko has said that his team will not be intimidated by England and are motivated to produce an upset when they lock horns in the last eight of Euro 2020 in Rome on Saturday.

The Ukrainians booked their quarter-final berth with an extra-time 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday thanks to a last-gasp goal by Artem Dovbyk.

Shevchenko's men opened the scoring against the run of play in the 27th minute through captain Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Swedes bounced back before the break through Emil Forsberg's long-range strike - the RB Leipzig winger scored four out of their five goals at Euro 2020 - and were the better side overall.

They had plenty of chances to win the game in normal time, hitting the post and the crossbar in the second half.

But defender Marcus Danielson was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Artem Besedin nine minutes into extra time and Ukraine scored late on to snatch victory.

England enjoyed a more comfortable game, sending Germany home on the back of second-half efforts from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane.

The Three Lions have won four of the previous seven matches, drawing twice and losing just once, but since taking over the national reins five years ago, Shevchenko has worked on ridding the inferiority complex Ukraine once had.

They beat Spain in the Nations League last October and drew with France away in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March, and are now into their first European Championship quarter-final.

This is the furthest Ukraine have progressed at a major tournament, emulating their progress at the 2006 World Cup when they also reached the last eight.

"England are a great team, they have a deep bench, an outstanding coaching staff and we are fully aware how tough this game is going to be," said Shevchenko, who once played for Chelsea.

"I saw all their three group matches, not today's win over Germany because we had to prepare for our own game with Sweden. They are incredibly difficult to score against but their strength shouldn't scare us.

"It should motivate us because everything is possible in football as in life and we will play our hearts out to give our fans even more to cheer about."

Ukraine's players had been under pressure to deliver against Sweden after coming under fire for poor group-stage performances, losing to the Netherlands and Austria while beating North Macedonia to sneak into the last 16 as one of four best third-placed teams.

Feeling vindicated, Zinchenko said: "It was difficult for me to adjust because a lot of criticism was poured on the whole team and on me in particular.

"Today, we have proved to the whole of Europe we can achieve our goals. I would like to thank the fans, all those who managed to come to the stadium. This is a historic achievement and they should rejoice because moments like this are rare."

