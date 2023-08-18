England will ‘100 per cent’ reject any offers for women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman, says FA chief

SYDNEY – England will reject any offers for women’s national team coach Sarina Wiegman and discussions about a contract extension will begin after the World Cup, Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said.
Amid speculation linking Wiegman to the vacant US women’s role following the resignation of Vlatko Andonovski, Bullingham also said there was no reason why she could not manage the England men’s team one day.
The Lionesses play Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final. Wiegman, 53, is the first coach to lead two different teams to a World Cup final after her native Netherlands lost the title-decider four years ago.
Asked if the FA would look to fend off approaches for Wiegman, Bullingham told British media on Thursday. “Yes, 100 per cent. It is not about money. We are very happy with her and feel she is happy.
“We’ve seen lots of rumours, and she is a special talent - we know that. From our side, she’s contracted through until 2025.”
Talks over an extension will be held after the conclusion of the World Cup, Bullingham added.
“We’re obviously huge supporters of her and hopefully she feels the same way. She’s someone we’d like to have with us for a very long time.”
England have lost just once in 38 matches since Wiegman took over as coach in 2021, a 2-0 defeat in a friendly against Australia in London that ended a 30-match unbeaten run which included last year’s Euros title triumph.
Bullingham said Wiegman “could do anything she wants in football” and suggested she could be a successor to England’s men’s coach Gareth Southgate.
“People always say it is ‘the best man for the job’. Why does it have to be a man? Our answer is always ‘it’s the best person for the job’.”
Jill Ellis, who led the Americans to successive World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, has been impressed by Wiegman’s evolving England.
“She’s done a remarkable job. And they’ve adjusted during the tournament. They found ways to win at times, they’ve come back from being behind,” noted Ellis. “And it’s tough to go out and play in front of 75,000 people that are not cheering for you.
“We’ve got to give full credit to England and to their staff. She’s managed an incredible tournament. They’re on the way to the final and it’s waiting for them.”
Striker Alessia Russo on Friday paid tribute to Wiegman’s impact, noting: “The first thing that comes to mind is that she’s a winner. She sets the standard so high everyday in training and leads with real class. It’s great for us as players because it’s so competitive, we’re all focused on the same goal.”
Russo has been one of England’s key contributors in the latter stages at this tournament, scoring in both the quarter and semi-finals, as her team have overcome the absence of Lauren James.
James was one of the best players in the tournament in the group stage but missed England’s last two matches after receiving a red card for stamping on an opponent in the last 16 match against Nigeria.
Her club manager at Chelsea, Emma Hayes, has backed the “outstanding” James to make an impact in the final, whether as a starter or from the bench.
While Hayes has tipped England to claim a first world title, she highlighted some threats from their opponents. “Spain will try to pin England into a five back so that tactical battle will be interesting,” she said.
“We have the pace, the power, the attacking threats to cause problem but in (Aitana) Bonmati and (Salma) Paralluelo Spain have players who are of the highest level. For me, the two best teams are in the final. REUTERS