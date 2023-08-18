England will ‘100 per cent’ reject any offers for women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman, says FA chief

SYDNEY – England will reject any offers for women’s national team coach Sarina Wiegman and discussions about a contract extension will begin after the World Cup, Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

Amid speculation linking Wiegman to the vacant US women’s role following the resignation of Vlatko Andonovski, Bullingham also said there was no reason why she could not manage the England men’s team one day.

The Lionesses play Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final. Wiegman, 53, is the first coach to lead two different teams to a World Cup final after her native Netherlands lost the title-decider four years ago.

Asked if the FA would look to fend off approaches for Wiegman, Bullingham told British media on Thursday. “Yes, 100 per cent. It is not about money. We are very happy with her and feel she is happy.

“We’ve seen lots of rumours, and she is a special talent - we know that. From our side, she’s contracted through until 2025.”

Talks over an extension will be held after the conclusion of the World Cup, Bullingham added.

“We’re obviously huge supporters of her and hopefully she feels the same way. She’s someone we’d like to have with us for a very long time.”