England vow to put pay row aside in World Cup quest

BRISBANE – England pledged to put off-field dramas aside on Friday as they look to back up their Euro 2022 triumph at the Women’s World Cup, starting with an opening match against “unpredictable” debutantes Haiti.
The Lionesses’ build-up has been overshadowed by an ongoing row over bonuses for the players, with the team pausing talks this week to focus on the task ahead, starting in Brisbane on Saturday.
Coach Sarina Wiegman insisted stalled negotiations with the Football Association (FA) had not been a distraction.
“I haven’t noticed anything about that. When we go on the pitch everyone is aligned and focused on football and I haven’t seen any other behaviour. So, yes, we are ready,” she said after being peppered with questions on the issue at a pre-match press conference.
England players issued a statement on Tuesday expressing “disappointment” that talks with the FA over bonus payments and commercial structures had not been resolved before the tournament.
They are reportedly upset by the FA’s failure to follow the lead of the Australian and American federations – where collective bargaining agreements apply – in paying bonuses on top of the prize money paid to players directly by Fifa.
“Obviously, it’s not a situation that everyone wants to be in,” said captain Millie Bright, who will wear armbands to support inclusion, indigenous people and gender equality during her country’s group-stage matches.
“As players, we are not just programmed to play football, sometimes we need to have these conversations. But we have a very professional group and football is always at the front of everything.”
“Our heads are now on the game, they always have been, and everything is on hold with those sorts of questions. We will address this situation at a later date but, for now, it’s all about this tournament.”
Injuries to key players and a dip in form have also left England with plenty to ponder as they target winning the Women’s World Cup for the first time.
They will kick off on Saturday without regular captain Leah Williamson, Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead and Chelsea forward Fran Kirby, who were all ruled out of the tournament.
But in some welcome news, Bright was declared fit as she continues her return from knee surgery.
“When you’re surrounded by the best people, I was always confident in my recovery. I’ve been given absolutely everything that I needed to be in this position and I’m super excited to be here,” said the Chelsea defender.
England’s results have been up and down since they won the Euro at a packed Wembley in 2022, for their first major trophy in women’s football.
Their 30-game unbeaten run was ended by Australia in April and Wiegman’s team failed to break down Portugal in a 0-0 draw in their only warm-up friendly earlier in July.
Wiegman said they were well prepared, but were wary of a Haiti side who sealed their first-ever World Cup place by beating Chile in a play-off in February.
“They have a team that’s athletic with a very opportunistic transitional game and some unpredictability also. We’re just going to try and play our own game,” she said of their Group D encounter, where Bright will wear the “Unite for Inclusion” armband.
She will switch to “Unite for Indigenous People” for the second match against Denmark. In the final group game against China, she will wear the one stating “Unite for Gender Equality”, with Bright adding that the team will support new causes if they advance to the knockout rounds.
Also opening their World Cup campaign on Saturday are 2011 champions Japan, whose coach Futoshi Ikeda said it was vital for the Nadeshiko to win against Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, if they are to make their mark at the tournament.
“We are ready for our match tomorrow. Our first match of the World Cup is very important. So we have to be very careful, but dynamic, and we’re going to get those points,” Ikeda told reporters at Waikato Stadium on Friday.
“This is a tournament, so we have to win one game after the other. That’s important. We want to get off on the right foot, so we have to win. It’s the first game so we have to, we just have to win it tomorrow.”
Debutantes Zambia may be ranked 77th in the world to Japan’s 11th, but they proved their quality by beating twice world champions Germany in a friendly earlier in July.
Ikeda said the Africans were very direct on the counter-attack when they gained possession, and his side, runners-up in 2015, would have to be quick to react when they lost the ball. AFP, REUTERS