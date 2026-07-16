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England tried to hold on but it wasn’t enough: Harry Kane

England’s Harry Kane looks dejected after his side were eliminated by Argentina.

ATLANTA – England’s Harry Kane was gutted after his side conceded two late goals to lose to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on July 1 5, and the captain said they tried to hold on after going ahead but it was just not enough.

England took the lead through Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute goal, but came under enormous pressure as Argentina drove forward. Enzo Fernandez netted the equaliser and Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in added time.

“We played a good game for the large majority of it. Once we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try and hold on,” Kane told the BBC.

“At this level, it’s not enough, so just gutted, gutted because we’ve worked so hard to be here and the lads have given every last bit of running, sweat, blood, tears, whatever it is.

“After the goal, whether it was them putting more men forward or us just not being able to match them man for man, it just was wave after wave and we were trying to hold on as we were putting blocks in.

“But in the end, it wasn’t enough.”

England have not reached a World Cup final since winning the trophy in 1966, and Thomas Tuchel’s side came so close but ultimately were left with the same old sinking feeling.

“The boys are always ready for any moment in the game. When we went ahead, the messaging was to go again and get another goal,” Kane said.

“Then obviously once they scored their two goals, it was to try and find something, but we couldn’t quite get the momentum back in the game.

“We had a lot of good moments in this tournament. A lot of good games, another semi-final. We talk about knocking on the door. We’re close, we just need to find that missing piece in the final stage of the tournament.

“Just gutted for the boys, gutted for everyone, the team, the staff, the fans.”

England have now reached at least the semi-final stage in four of the past five major tournaments, but have still not won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

Kane turns 33 later in July and refused to be drawn on whether he imagines still being part of the team by the time the next World Cup comes around.

He may be inspired by the performances of Lionel Messi, 39, who has scored eight goals at the 2026 tournament.

“As a person, it’s always just about taking it year by year and how I feel,” Kane told reporters.

“The England national team is my pride and joy. It’s what I love to do more than anything.

“Obviously, four years is a long way away. I’ll be 33 this summer, but as you see on the other hand with Leo there, he’s still performing at the highest level.

“I never want to put a limit on these things. But for now, it’s just about processing another tough loss with this team.” REUTERS, AFP