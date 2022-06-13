'England too reliant on Kane and Sterling'

LONDON • England's winless start to their Nations League campaign continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by a youthful Italy side at a near-empty Molineux on Saturday.

The first meeting between the nations since the tumultuous Euro 2020 final at Wembley last year was a tame affair with precious little to cheer for the 2,000 children allowed to attend, owing to a Uefa ban.

Aaron Ramsdale was the busier of the two goalkeepers, with crucial saves in the first half to deny Sandro Tonali and Matteo Pessina as the European champions cut through the hosts' defence.

With Harry Kane left on the bench until the 65th minute, the Three Lions lacked an attacking spark and the closest they came to scoring was Mason Mount's first-half shot that rebounded off the bar.

Gareth Southgate's side are bottom of Group A3 with two points from their opening three games, while Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, are top with five points.

England host Hungary tomorrow while the Azzurri are away to Germany, who settled for a 1-1 draw in Budapest. Zsolt Nagy gave Hungary a sixth-minute lead before Jonas Hofmann equalised soon after.

While Southgate's line-up had an experimental feel and the atmosphere was flat, the lack of quality and their over-cautious style will be a cause for concern with the World Cup looming in Qatar in November.

This is the first time England have gone three games without a win since Southgate took charge in 2016 and they have not scored a goal from open play in their last three games.

"We have been too reliant on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, and other players have to step into that space," he said. "A number of them have been able to do it with their clubs but have not converted at international level."

Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries helped the Netherlands come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Poland in Rotterdam, while Brennan Johnson netted a late leveller as Wales, fresh off qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1958, drew 1-1 with Belgium in Cardiff.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS