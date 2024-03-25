England to wear nameless shirts against Belgium help raise Alzheimer's awareness

England will play without names on the back of their shirts during the second half of their international friendly against Belgium at Wembley Stadium to raise awareness of the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, the national team said on Monday.

The names will "disappear" from the players' shirts when they return to the pitch after halftime to demonstrate how people with dementia can lose precious memories. The initiative is a part of the FA's partnership with the Alzheimer's Society.

"We hope to not only encourage fans to donate towards our early diagnosis research but also to support their loved ones just as much as they support their football team," Kate Lee, Alzheimer's Society CEO said in a statement.

"This means taking crucial first steps in seeking a diagnosis if they suspect someone they care about may be affected." REUTERS