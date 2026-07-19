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England take World Cup third place with 6-4 win against France

MIAMI - England claimed third place at the World Cup by beating France 6-4 on July 18, while Les Bleus captain Kylian Mbappe became the tournament's all-time top scorer with 22 goals on coach Didier Deschamps' last game after 14 years in charge.

England scored four in the first half through Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and a Bukayo Saka double.

Arsenal winger Saka then completed his hat-trick with an 87th-minute penalty.

France’s Mbappe scored two, either side of Bradley Barcola's goal in the second half, to take his tally to 10 at this World Cup. The French captain leads the Golden Boot standings with two more goals than Argentina forward Lionel Messi.

Ousmane Dembele netted France's fourth six minutes into stoppage before Jude Bellingham added a sixth for England.

Mbappe, 27, also leads Messi, who is preparing to play in the final against Spain on July 19, by one goal in the all-time World Cup scoring charts.

Bayern Munich and French forward Michael Olise set up two goals against England, and has a World Cup record of seven assists, moving ahead of Pele's six in 1970.

France recovered from a shambolic start after Deschamps brought in Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Digne to reinforce a disoriented back four.

Deschamps, one of a select group of three who have won the World Cup as player and coach, leaves France after 185 matches in charge. REUTERS