England survive bruising Colombia test to reach World Cup semi-finals

SYDNEY – England coach Sarina Wiegman said resilience won the game, as her team fought back from a goal down to beat Colombia 2-1 on Saturday in a bruising encounter and set up a Women’s World Cup semi-final with Australia.

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo scored the winner for the European champions just after the hour in front of 75,000 in Sydney to end Colombia’s run in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, co-hosts Australia beat France 7-6 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out in Brisbane to reach the last four for the first time in their history.

The semi-final will again be in Sydney on Wednesday.

“That was a tough challenge but we didn’t expect anything else. Again, we showed resilience,” said Wiegman.

“In the first half, we played pretty well but whenever we were sloppy on the ball, Colombia were really dangerous on the counter-attack. We know how dangerous they can be but I’m very proud of the team for finding a way to win.

“The Australia match will be huge, but this was big too – and it also felt like an away game.”

Colombia, playing in their first quarter-final, took the lead against the run of play through a wonderful dipping effort from the edge of the box by Leicy Santos on 44 minutes.

But England struck back deep in first-half stoppage time when Lauren Hemp pounced on a goalkeeping error by a fumbling Catalina Perez, before Russo sealed the quarter-final in the Lionesses’ favour with her cool finish.