England star Declan Rice completes £105m British record transfer from West Ham to Arsenal

LONDON – Declan Rice became Britain’s most expensive player on Saturday, as Arsenal signed the England midfielder from West Ham for a reported £105 million (S$181.6 million).

His blockbuster move surpassed the previous record £100 million fee paid by Manchester City to Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021, as Arsenal continue their spending spree in a bid to challenge for the English Premier League title next season.

The 24-year-old said in a letter to West Ham supporters that his desire to play at the “very highest level” lay behind his decision to join Arsenal.

His switch to the Emirates Stadium on a long-term contract comes just months after he lifted West Ham’s first major trophy since 1980 in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina.

Having moved from east to north London, Rice will now be competing for the Champions League rather than Europe’s third-tier trophy.

“In football, amazing opportunities arise. Big clubs, like Arsenal, have come for me and it’s really hard to turn down,” Rice told Arsenal’s website.

“You only ever get one career and I really believe in what Mikel (Arteta) is building here and the squad he’s building. I’m really looking forward to the future with Arsenal.”

Fuelled by their agonising failure to hold off champions City in the Premier League title race last term after a late slump, Arsenal have already spent around £200 million since the end of last season in a bid to improve on their second place.

Arsenal have not won the title since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” in 2004, but they made huge strides under Arteta last season.

They led the Premier League table for much of the season before collapsing in the final weeks to allow City to knock them out of first place.

Rice is confident the future is bright for a young Arsenal team featuring emerging stars like Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli.

‘Really hungry’

“With Mikel and how he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club and also the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong, that means a lot to me,” Rice said.

“I know the fans really want that. For me as a player, I’ve come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club.

“I know he (Arteta) is going to get the best out of me. I know I’ve got more levels to go up in my game and I feel like he’s the manager to take me to those next levels. I am really excited to be working with him.”