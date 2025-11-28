England, Scotland, Wales and N.Ireland submit joint-bid for 2035 Women's World Cup

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MANCHESTER, England - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have submitted a joint bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2035 in what the Home Nations described as the largest single-sport event ever staged in the UK and the first World Cup there since 1966.

The bid outlines plans for 22 stadiums across 16 host cities, including 16 venues in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland and one in Northern Ireland.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in April that the UK was the "one valid bid" for the finals, with the four nations announcing a month earlier that they would submit a joint bid.

The tournament would involve 104 matches contested by 48 teams over 39 days, with 48 team base camp training sites, 82 venue-specific training sites and 32 fan festival sites.

England's men won the World Cup for the first and so far only time when the country hosted the finals in 1966. REUTERS