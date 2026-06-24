England make changes in defence, Partey returns for Ghana
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FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 23 - Coach Thomas Tuchel made changes to England's defence for their second World Cup Group L match against Ghana on Tuesday, bringing in full back Djed Spence and centre half Marc Guehi to replace Nico O'Reilly and John Stones.
• Tuchel kept the rest of the team unchanged from the starting 11 in the 4-2 win over Croatia.
• Bellingham becomes England's youngest player to reach 50 caps.
• Ghana bring in Benjamin Asare in goal after Lawrence Ati-Zigi was injured and replaced by Asare during last week's 1-0 win over Panama.
• Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz also starts midfielder Thomas Partey who was denied a Canadian visa for the Panama game.
• Inaki Williams replaces Ernest Nuamah for Ghana.
Lineups
England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane (C), Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke.
Ghana: Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya, Caleb Yirenkyi, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew (C), Inaki Williams. REUTERS