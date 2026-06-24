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England make changes in defence, Partey returns for Ghana

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Ghana - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 23, 2026 England manager Thomas Tuchel arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Ghana - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 23, 2026 England manager Thomas Tuchel arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 23 - Coach Thomas Tuchel made changes to England's defence for their second World Cup Group L match against Ghana on Tuesday, bringing in full back Djed Spence and centre half Marc Guehi to replace Nico O'Reilly and John Stones.

• Tuchel kept the rest of the team unchanged from the starting 11 in the 4-2 win over Croatia.

• Bellingham becomes England's youngest player to reach 50 caps.

• Ghana bring in Benjamin Asare in goal after Lawrence Ati-Zigi was injured and replaced by Asare during last week's 1-0 win over Panama.

• Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz also starts midfielder Thomas Partey who was denied a Canadian visa for the Panama game.

• Inaki Williams replaces Ernest Nuamah for Ghana.

Lineups

England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane (C), Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke.

Ghana: Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya, Caleb Yirenkyi, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Jordan Ayew (C), Inaki Williams. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.