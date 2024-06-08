England lose 1-0 to Iceland in final Euros warm-up

LONDON - England slumped to a 1-0 loss against Iceland in their last Euro 2024 warm-up match at Wembley on June 7, with Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson's first-half goal giving the Scandinavian non-qualifiers a surprise but deserved victory.

Thorsteinsson scored in the 12th minute, finishing off a sharp break with a low shot through John Stones' legs to beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at his near post.

The hosts spurned several opportunities to equalise, with Anthony Gordon slicing his shot well over the bar when in a similar position to Thorsteinsson two minutes after the goal.

England captain Harry Kane missed a golden chance in the 28th minute when he shinned Cole Palmer's cross over from six yards out.

But Iceland finished the stronger side and were good value for the win. They should have doubled their lead in the 63rd minute but Thorsteinsson sliced horribly wide, with Ramsdale also forced to save a Sverrir Ingason header and Kolbeinn Finnsson's audacious volley from the edge of the box.

England pressed for a late equaliser but created few real chances and looked flat in their final game before the Euros in Germany, where they face Serbia in their opening Group C match in Gelsenkirchen next Sunday.

Manager Gareth Southgate will also have concerns over the fitness of centre back Stones, who was replaced at halftime after appearing to roll his ankle in the first minute. REUTERS