England defender Trevoh Chalobah joins Como from Chelsea

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Como reportedly paid $44 million plus add-ons for the centre-back from Chelsea.

Como have signed defender Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea on a five-year contract, the Serie A club said on Aug 9.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that Como paid €30 million (S$44 million) plus add-ons for the England international.

“I can’t wait to bring my experience to the team, feel the incredible atmosphere at the stadium, and connect with the fans. I will give my absolute all every single day to make history together,” Chalobah said in a statement.

The 27-year-old leaves Chelsea after making 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing one assist. His departure follows the London club’s signing of defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, Chalobah also spent time on loan at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town, Lorient and Crystal Palace before establishing himself in the first team.

He was part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad at this year’s World Cup. He featured in the third-place playoff against France which England won 6-4.

Chalobah joins a Como side transformed under coach Cesc Fabregas. Promoted to Serie A two years ago, the club secured Champions League qualification for the first time in their history last season. REUTERS