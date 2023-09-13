England cruise to victory in Scotland

GLASGOW - England brought Scotland crashing back down to earth with a comfortable 3-1 victory in a friendly at Hampden Park with Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane on target on Tuesday.

After five successive Euro 2024 qualifying wins there was a euphoric atmosphere amongst the Tartan Army who sensed an opportunity for a first home win against England since 1985.

But once Foden turned in Kyle Walker's stray shot in the 32nd minute and then Real Madrid's Bellingham punished an Andy Robertson error three minutes later the party went flat.

An own goal by substitute Harry Maguire in the 67th minute raised the decibel level again and Steve Clarke's side briefly made life uncomfortable for England before captain Kane ended Scotland's hopes with a typically clinical finish.

To make matters worse Norway beat Georgia in a Group A qualifier when a draw would have sealed Scotland's place in next year's tournament, although they remain in a strong position.

England, who drew 1-1 with Ukraine at the weekend, are also top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group C. REUTERS

