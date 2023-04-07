England coach hails Brazil ‘challenge’ after beating them on penalties to win inaugural Finalissima

LONDON – England coach Sarina Wiegman flagged the importance of the “challenge” Brazil posed after the Lionesses beat their ninth-ranked opponents in a penalty shoot-out in a thrilling inaugural Women’s Finalissima on Thursday.

It was the second straight international trophy hoisted by the world No. 4 Lionesses at a jam-packed Wembley Stadium.

Tied 1-1 at full-time, England beat Brazil 4-2 in the shoot-out to extend their unbeaten streak to 30 games.

The European champions can extend that run to 31 matches when they take on the Matildas on Tuesday in their final warm-up ahead of the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.

Said Wiegman: “The first half was really good, the second half we got challenged a lot. I’m happy, it’s good that we have that information.

“If you’re not challenged in those moments and then it starts at the World Cup, then you didn’t have that practice. You take things from every game.

“We hoped to be challenged in defence too and in transition moments and that’s what happened.”

The game, which drew 83,132 fans and sold out in early October, featured the European and South American champions.

Ella Toone netted her 16th goal for England in the 23rd minute when Lucy Bronze cut the ball back for her teammate to slot in from the edge of the six-yard box following a wonderful team move in a dominant first half.

But the Manchester United player was the only England player to miss a spot kick.

Pia Sundhage’s Canarinhas found their form in the second half and Geyse, a forward for Barcelona, had a chance at an equaliser that was tipped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Andressa Alves sent the game to a shoot-out when she equalised in the 93rd minute, pouncing on a loose ball that Earps spilled.

Describing their second half-performance, England captain Leah Williamson said: “Rocky, complacent, not good on the ball.”