England ‘can beat any opponent’ at World Cup, says Declan Rice

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

England's Declan Rice said he is in a good space mentally and physically.

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts – Declan Rice said England should not fear anyone in their quest to end a 60-year wait for World Cup glory after setting the “benchmark” with a dominant opening victory over Croatia.

Despite some defensive issues, the Three Lions stormed to a 4-2 win in Dallas over a Croatia side that reached the semi-finals and final of the last two World Cups.

Captain Harry Kane and influential midfielder Jude Bellingham both netted to get their tournaments off to a flying start, while Marcus Rashford’s goalscoring cameo off the bench underlined England’s strength in depth.

“We know as players the level, we know what’s required, and that second-half performance was probably the benchmark for us in terms of having to start the game at that level,” Rice told a press conference ahead of England’s second World Cup match against Ghana on June 23 .

“We believe that if we can do that from the opening minute, with the players that we also have to come on and finish the game, we can beat any opponent in the world.

“We want to be confident in our abilities and what we can do on the pitch.”

Rice’s performance was one of the few worries for Thomas Tuchel from an impressive start.

The Arsenal midfielder, who was instrumental in winning the Gunners’ first Premier League title for 22 years this season, was replaced in the second half in his 63rd match of the campaign for club and country.

However, Rice dismissed suggestions he is running out of steam just as the World Cup gets going.

“My body has been conditioned and built for these moments, for playing long seasons. I’d probably say this season has probably been more mentally tougher than physically, just because the emotions of a football player is crazy, he added.

“I think at this moment in time, I’m in a mentally very good space, and physically I feel really good as well. So I want to keep taking this into the end of the tournament.”

Saka ‘pain free’

Rice’s club teammate Bukayo Saka did not start against Croatia as he nurses an Achilles injury.

Tuchel, though, said the winger is fit to face Ghana in Boston.

“Bukayo is getting better and better, he’s more and more free in his movements, he feels no more pain,” said the German coach.

“He was able to do both our training sessions the last two days on highest level, so he’s ready to go, without telling you if he will start or come from the bench.”

Despite not winning any major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, England came agonisingly close under Tuchel’s predecessor Gareth Southgate.

England have lost in the final of the last two Euros and also reached a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final under Southgate.

Tuchel believes his squad is able to cope with the pressure and weight of expectation that has dogged previous England sides for decades.

“There are emotions involved and you can at some point feel the tension and feel the pressure. I hope we can cope with it, accept it and turn it around,” he added.

“I heard also a lot about it and I feel of course the excitement and the pressure, but I feel that we have so many winners and so many players who are experienced to cope with the pressure.”

Victory over Ghana will guarantee England’s place in the last 32. AFP