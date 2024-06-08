England boss Gareth Southgate wields the axe, but Jack Grealish has a way back

English memories cast back 26 years when Gareth Southgate made the final cut of his 26-man Euro 2024 squad. Jack Grealish’s omission conjured thoughts of the sensation of Glenn Hoddle axing Paul Gascoigne on the eve of France 98. Considering Marcus Rashford had already been omitted from the 33-man provisional squad, Southgate, an England player back then, is clearly unafraid of being as ruthless as Hoddle once was.

Where Rashford was able to respond with a good performance as Manchester United won the FA Cup, Grealish must spend his summer watching on with the resolve to prove himself again. At least he didn’t react in the fashion Gazza did, by smashing up a Spanish hotel room.