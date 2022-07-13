England book q-final spot with record 8-0 win

LONDON • England smashed Norway by a record 8-0 margin in a sensational display at the women's European Championship on Monday, as the hosts became the first team to book a place in the quarter-finals and the first to score eight goals at a Euro Finals.

This was, on paper, their toughest group opponents, but the Lionesses, who last week recorded a women's Euro attendance record of 68,871 at Old Trafford, dominated the match throughout.

The hosts went 1-0 up through Georgia Stanway's 12th-minute penalty and netted again three minutes later through Lauren Hemp, with her strike confirmed after a video assistant referee (VAR) intervention.

England, who are on their longest unbeaten run of 16 games - all under Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman, who led her country to victory at the last Euro and took over from Phil Neville in September 2021 - went 3-0 before the 30-minute mark, after Ellen White joined the scoresheet.

Beth Mead went on to add two more goals for England and they made it 6-0 before half-time via White, who improved her record to 52 strikes and needs only one more to join Wayne Rooney as England's most prolific international player of all-time.

An Alessia Russo header in the 66th minute and another strike from Mead for her hat-trick nine minutes from time wrapped up the win, as England became the first side at a Euro - men's or women's - to score eight goals in one game.

"I can't put it into words. I'm just loving being here, loving being part of this team and loving every minute," Mead told the BBC.

"It's an incredible feeling to feel how I do right now. I don't think I even dreamt of this. I'm just so happy I got the goals to help the team. The girls need to enjoy this one. These are the moments we need to enjoy."

Norway, who are playing at their 12th Euro - the joint most alongside Italy - barely resembled the team who got their tournament off to a flying start as they beat Northern Ireland 4-1 last week, but Wiegman wants her players to remain grounded despite their "special night".

"We didn't expect such a big win but we played really well," she said.

"We really exploited their weaknesses and we're really happy but, at the same time, it's just one game.