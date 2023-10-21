England and Man United legend Bobby Charlton dies at 86

MANCHESTER – Bobby Charlton, the former Manchester United and England football star who lifted the 1966 World Cup for his nation has died, his former club announced on Saturday.

In a statement on its website, United called Charlton “one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club”.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world,” it said.

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.”

A graduate of United’s academy, Charlton played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a player for the club, winning the European Cup – now the Champions League – three league titles and the FA Cup.

For England, he earned 106 caps and scored 49 goals, and won the 1966 World Cup.

Following his retirement, he served as a director for United for 39 years.

“His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation,” said United, referring to the charity founded in 2011.