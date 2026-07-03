Endrick sleeps easy over Brazil bench role, placing trust in Ancelotti

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Brazil Press Conference - The Ridge Hotel, Basking Ridge, New Jersey, U.S. - July 2, 2026 Brazil's Endrick during the press conference IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto

BASKING RIDGE, New Jersey, July 2 - Endrick has had to be patient at his first World Cup, picking up minutes from the bench rather than commanding the spotlight, but the 19-year-old Brazil striker said on Thursday he was "at peace" with coach Carlo Ancelotti's decisions.

The Real Madrid forward did not feature in Brazil's opening match against Morocco, played 26 minutes against Haiti, came on in the closing stages against Scotland and featured for 45 minutes against Japan.

Fans have been calling for Endrick to be given a bigger role since the start of the tournament but, ahead of Sunday's last-16 clash against Norway, the teenager praised Ancelotti, who also managed him at Real Madrid, for putting the team above individuals.

"He won't do what's best for me, he'll do what's best for the team," Endrick said.

"He's not afraid of making the hard decisions; he does what he thinks is right, and things happen. It's as if God is watching over him. Because whatever Carlo does, things just work out.

"When the manager tells me to do something, I won't look back; I'll just do what he asks."

Asked whether uncertainty over his playing time would affect him, Endrick said he remained calm.

"I reckon I'll sleep like a baby," he said. "I'll be really at peace because, before I go to sleep, I think the most important thing is what I do: saying my prayers, talking to God, and being confident that things will happen at the right time."

Endrick said that, at 19, simply being part of Brazil's 26-man World Cup squad was already a significant milestone.

"I'm very grateful to be here; for me, just being part of this squad and playing in a World Cup is a victory in itself," he said.

"I’m very well prepared for this moment, but there are 26 of us players and we’re all waiting for our chance. The important thing is to be ready when that chance comes along."

Endrick said his previous work with Ancelotti at Real Madrid had helped him understand the Italian's methods.

"He was my first manager when I arrived in Europe. For me, having him as my first manager was one of the best experiences I've had in my career," Endrick said.

"In my first season with (Ancelotti) at Real, I played a lot. It was a few minutes here and there, but I was coming on in practically every game. He'd tell me to stay calm, that my time would come."

Endrick pointed to Gabriel Martinelli's goal off the bench in Brazil's last match as evidence that Ancelotti's squad management could pay off.

"The manager is one of the best coaches in the world; he knows exactly what to do," he said. "I feel very at ease with him and always follow his advice." REUTERS