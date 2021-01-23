End of run massive punch in face: Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp admitted that the end of Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League was a "massive punch in the face", as the champions crashed to a shock 1-0 defeat by Burnley on Thursday.

The Reds were beaten at home in the top flight for the first time since Crystal Palace won 2-1 at Anfield in April 2017.

Ashley Barnes clinched Burnley's first win at Liverpool since 1974 when he converted an 83rd-minute penalty after being fouled by goalkeeper Alisson Becker, leaving Klopp shell-shocked.

"It's a massive, massive punch in the face," the German manager said. "We had the ball a lot, created some and didn't finish the situations off.

"That keeps the game open and then they get the penalty. Alisson told me he didn't touch him, but I didn't see it back. We lost a game which I think it's actually impossible to lose. But we did it."

A spluttering Liverpool have now slipped to fourth, after a second loss in their last three league games left them trailing leaders Manchester United by six points.

They have also gone five league games without a win and it has been 7 hours and 18 minutes since they last found the net.

The hosts have gone four league games without scoring for the first time since May 2000, failing with 87 shots since Sadio Mane's opener against West Bromwich Albion last month.

Their goal drought prompted Klopp to leave two of their "Fab Three", top scorer Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, on the bench for an hour. But even the eventual introduction of the two star forwards could not spark a strong finish against the Clarets.

"It's a tough one, not easy to explain. We worked hard tonight and it didn't happen. It's my responsibility, that's the easy explanation," he said.

"It's wrong decisions in the moment, we tried to find a player but didn't. It's my job to make sure the boys are in the right position, that they feel right.​

87 The number of attempts Liverpool have had with out scoring since Sadio Mane's opener against West Bromwich Albion last month.

"If something doesn't work, you have to try harder, more often, longer. It was not easy to lose that game and we did it."

Klopp's side will drop out of the Champions League qualification places if Tottenham at least draw their game in hand or if Everton win one of their two in hand.

After winning their first English title in 30 years last season, Liverpool are in danger of surrendering the crown.

Klopp conceded that they cannot think about finishing champions given their struggles, but he promised to help his players recover their swagger.

"We can't imagine the title race at the moment," he said. "It's not about blaming, we have to sort it together and we will.

"In football, you don't have a lot of time. In the final moment, obviously our decision-making is not right at the moment, that's the problem.

"I have to make it clearer. How you come in behind their last line, these kind of things. That's the job we have to do. That is what I am thinking about."

But, after a daunting visit to United in the fourth round of the FA Cup tomorrow, Liverpool face five of the top seven in their next six league games, starting with a trip to Spurs next Thursday.

It is a tough run that pundit Jamie Carragher fears may see the title "slip away".

"I think Liverpool in the next couple of weeks will start worrying about the top-four positions rather than the title," the former Reds defender told Sky Sports.

Since United retained their title in 2008-09, only Manchester City have emulated that feat (2018-19) and former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness believes the pressure has gotten to Klopp's side.

"It's hard enough to win it. But to retain it and stay there, year in and year out, that's what makes you a special team and right now, this Liverpool team are not up for that challenge," the Scot added.

