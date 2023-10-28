Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress

Villa Park has become a fortress for Aston Villa and manager Unai Emery wants to keep it that way as the Midlands club try to consolidate their place in the Premier League top six.

Emery's side have won 11 successive home league games and this season have scored 17 goals at Villa Park, conceding three.

They will be expected to continue that run when they host lowly Luton Town on Sunday, with Spaniard Emery saying his side are beginning to build up an aura on home turf.

"It's increasing the challenge for the opponent because they are coming thinking that it's difficult to win, difficult to draw," Emery, whose side are fifth with 19 points and four off the pace, told reporters on Friday.

"It's a great challenge for each team coming here and trying to break it (the 11-game winning run)."

Emery has been in charge of Villa for one year and the former Sevilla, Arsenal, Paris St Germain and Villarreal boss has transformed the club's fortunes.

The feel-good factor sweeping the former English champions continued as they easily beat AZ Alkmaar 4-1 away in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

He said part of the club's resurgence has been a change in the mentality of the squad.

"To get our ambitions we are working hard and always improving our capacity, collectively and individually, and building our mentality to compete and win," he said.

Emery knows danger always lurks around the corner in the Premier League and said 17th-placed Luton will not be taken lightly.

"I respect them a lot. I watched the match against Everton (2-1 away win last month) and the draw last week at Nottingham Forest after they were losing 2-0. Their reaction was amazing," he said.

"Luton will be coming here to win the points. They have a strong structure and are very motivated and they will fight strongly for 90 minutes, like us."

Two more home league wins would mark Villa's best run since the 13-match streak they put together in 1983. REUTERS