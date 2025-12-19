Embattled Alonso wants Real to end 2025 on positive note

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 19 - Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wants to leave the club's recent struggles behind and end the year on a high with a win over Sevilla on Saturday to keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Barcelona.

Alonso's men ‍were ​five points clear at the top before their form took a ‍downturn in November. They drew three league games in a row before suffering a shock loss to Celta Vigo at ​home earlier ​this month, allowing champions Barcelona to surge four points ahead in the title race.

Real have shown signs of a turnaround with two wins in their last three league games, but Alonso, who has been ‍under pressure due to the team's inconsistent form, is eager to go into the Christmas break on a ​positive note.

"We want to finish well, it's ⁠been a tough and difficult period. We want to start 2026 well," Alonso told reporters on Friday.

"The opposition is tough, they demand a lot, they play one-on-one situations, the players go for the tackle a lot. They're good with the ball. We ​want people to enjoy themselves."

Asked about his relationship with club management, Alonso said he was on good terms with them despite ‌the high expectations, with Real looking to recapture ​their success of the 2023-24 season, when they won the Spanish top-flight and the Champions League.

"From the outset, we have had a close relationship, based on respect and affection. The demands are high. It is a long road, there will be good times and not so good times," he said.

MATTER OF TIME BEFORE VINICIUS SCORES AGAIN

Real's drop in form has coincided with a goalless streak for forward Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian, who scored 22 ‍goals last season, has struck only five times this term and is goalless since October.

The 25-year-old ​has gone 16 matches without scoring for club or country, but set up Rodrygo to score Real's winner against Alaves on ​Sunday.

Alonso said it was a matter of time before Vinicius was back ‌on the scoresheet.

"We've spoken to Vini and we're working with him, it's a matter of matches. He's been close and he'll get there, hopefully tomorrow," the ‌manager added. REUTERS