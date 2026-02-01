Hugo Ekitike double as Liverpool crush Newcastle for first league win in a month

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (centre) turned the match on its head with goals in the 41st and 43rd minutes.

LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike struck twice in two minutes to spark Arne Slot’s side to a 4-1 comeback win over Newcastle United on Jan 31 for the champions’ first Premier League victory in over a month.

Florian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konate scored in the second half to help Liverpool climb to fifth in the table with 39 points, 14 behind leaders Arsenal, as Newcastle fell to 10th on 33.

Newcastle started briskly and Anthony Gordon scored his first league goal in open play for more than a year in the 36th minute.

But Ekitike turned the game on its head with goals in the 41st and 43rd minutes, scoring his first with a stab home at the near post after Wirtz pulled it back for the Frenchman.

Liverpool fans were still celebrating when Ekitike latched onto a ball down the line from Milos Kerkez, and poked it into the far corner past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Wirtz struck in the 67th minute with a shot in off the far post after a one-two with Mohamed Salah and Konate scored deep into stoppage time to complete the rout. REUTERS