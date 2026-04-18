Egypt's Zamalek reach African Confederation Cup final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CAIRO, April 17 - Egyptian giants Zamalek qualified for the African Confederation Cup final after a 0-0 draw with Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria in Friday’s semi-final second leg ensured a 1-0 aggregate triumph.

Zamalek won the away leg in Algiers last week.

The Cairo club did have the ball in the net in the first half of the return when Palestinian striker Oday Dabbagh thought he had opened the scoring but a VAR review found the Egyptians were offside.

Zamalek have won the Confederation Cup twice, in 2019 and 2024, and will be chasing a ninth continental title in next month’s two-legged final where they take on either USM Alger or Morocco’s Olympic Safi, who play the second leg of their semi-final on Sunday. The first leg in Algeria last weekend ended goalless. REUTERS