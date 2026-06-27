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Egypt's Marmoush on the bench for World Cup clash with Iran

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - New Zealand v Egypt - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 21, 2026 Egypt's Omar Marmoush in action REUTERS/Lee Smith

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - New Zealand v Egypt - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada - June 21, 2026 Egypt's Omar Marmoush in action REUTERS/Lee Smith

SEATTLE, June 26 - Egypt forward Omar Marmoush starts on the bench for their final Group G match against Iran, who make two changes as they seek to reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

* Egypt midfielder Hamdi Fathi, who was substituted in the 3-1 win over New Zealand on Sunday, is among four changes.

* Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah on 68 international goals is one away from Egypt's record held by coach Hossam Hassan

* Iran forward Mehdi Taremi leads the line and captains the side.

* Iran have never progressed from the group stage, this is their seventh World Cup.

Teams:

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fattouh; Mohannad Lasheen, Mahmoud Saber; Mostafa Abdel Raouf "Zico", Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Ali Nemati, Hossein Kanaani, Milad Mohammadi; Mohammad Mohebi, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Ghorbani; Mehdi Taremi REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.