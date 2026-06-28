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Egypt sweat on Mo Salah’s fitness after hamstring strain

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Mohamed Salah was substituted during Egypt’s 1-1 draw with Iran on June 26 after complaining of pain, and scans later confirmed a hamstring strain.

Mohamed Salah was substituted during Egypt’s 1-1 draw with Iran on June 26 after complaining of pain, and scans later confirmed a hamstring strain.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah is suffering from a hamstring issue but the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) gave no indication on June 27 whether he would be fit for his country’s World Cup last-32 clash with Australia on July 3.

Salah was substituted during Egypt’s 1-1 draw with Iran on June 26 after complaining of pain, and scans later confirmed a hamstring strain, team doctor Mohamed Abou El Ela said in a statement released by the EFA.

The 34-year-old has begun a treatment programme, the statement added. Salah scored one goal and provided two assists in Egypt’s three group-stage matches as they reached the knockout stage for the first time.

Regular left-back Ahmed Fatouh has suffered a hamstring tear and is unlikely to recover in time to face Australia, according to the EFA.

Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who arrived at the World Cup after a season disrupted by injuries at Ligue 1 side Nice, sustained a severe ankle bruise before being substituted after 14 minutes against Iran. The EFA said he is preparing to face Australia.

Egypt finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.