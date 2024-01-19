Egypt lose Salah to injury as Nigeria down Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN - Egypt face an anxious wait on the extent of Mohamed Salah’s injury sustained in a lively 2-2 draw with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Thursday, while Nigeria defeated hosts Ivory Coast 1-0.

Mohammed Kudus struck twice for Ghana on his tournament debut but record seven-time champions Egypt rescued a point with goals from Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed after Salah went off late in the first half in Abidjan.

“We don’t know yet what is the problem (with Salah). I hope not a big problem. It is too early to say something,” said Egypt boss Rui Vitoria.

After twice falling behind at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Egypt showed great resilience without their superstar forward and took advantage of two Ghana mistakes to earn another point following an opening 2-2 draw with Mozambique in Group B.

The Black Stars, who have now won just one of their past 11 Afcon games, are in danger of a second consecutive group-stage exit despite the return of Kudus from injury after a surprise 2-1 loss to Cape Verde in their first outing.

“Of course it’s very frustrating because I felt we deserved to win the game,” said Ghana coach Chris Hughton.

“The dressing room is a very disappointed dressing room at the moment because this was a very good opportunity for us to get three points.”

Egypt are only one point better off and with still work to do in their final game, but the immediate concern for the Pharaohs will be the health of Liverpool striker Salah.

In Group A, Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty 10 minutes into the second half to secure his team victory over Ivory Coast after a foul on Victor Osimhen was picked up following a VAR check.

The Super Eagles then held on in front of a frenzied crowd at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium in Abidjan to claim their first win after beginning their Afcon bid with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea.

“Our team was better and for that we won, but Ivory Coast is a good team. They lost the match because that can happen,” said Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro.

“Today I said to my players it is normal that you score at least one goal, so if you don’t suffer a goal, you win.”

Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea are locked on four points at the top of the section, with Ivory Coast behind them on three points and Guinea-Bissau eliminated after losing both games so far.

Nigeria must simply avoid defeat against Guinea-Bissau – beaten 4-2 by Equatorial Guinea earlier – to ensure a top-two finish.