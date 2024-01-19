Egypt face anxious wait over Salah injury after Ghana draw

ABIDJAN - Mohammed Kudus scored a brace of goals but Ghana twice let a lead slip to draw 2-2 with Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash in Abidjan on Thursday, with the latter facing an anxious wait over an injury concern for Mohamed Salah.

Salah limped out of the game just before halftime with what appeared a muscle injury as he grabbed the back of his leg following a bursting run. It will have set off alarm bells at Liverpool, too.

Both teams still have work to do to qualify for the knockout rounds. Record seven-time winners Egypt, who had Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed on the scoresheet, have two points from two games and face pool leaders Cape Verde next on Monday.

Ghana have gone a team record six games without a win at the Cup of Nations and have a single point from their two matches. They will likely have to beat Mozambique in their final pool fixture to book a knockout place. REUTERS