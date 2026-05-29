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Egypt edge Russia in World Cup warm-up

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CAIRO, May 28 - Egypt began their World Cup preparations with a 1-0 home win over Russia on Thursday but talisman Mohamed Salah was rested for the friendly clash in Cairo.

Mostafa Ziko’s 65th-minute header proved the difference for Egypt, who had Omar Marmoush in the starting line-up plus marked the return of Ligue 1 centre back Mohamed Abdelmoneim after long-term injury and made 10 changes during the match.

Salah, who joined up with his teammates on Wednesday after a tearful end to his Liverpool career at the weekend, was always likely to miss the clash.

Egypt have a friendly against Brazil in Cleveland to come on June 6 before they begin their World Cup Group G campaign against Belgium in Seattle on June 15. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.