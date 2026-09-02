Egypt coach Hossam Hassan renews contract until 2030

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Sept 1 - Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has renewed his contract until 2030, the country's football association (EFA) said on Tuesday.

• The 60-year-old coach led Egypt to this year's World Cup round of 16 where they squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat by eventual finalists Argentina.

• Under Hassan's management, Egypt secured their first World Cup win by beating New Zealand.

• Egypt also reached the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

• Hassan, who was appointed in 2024, said in June that he had been working without a contract since February 2026.

• Egypt will face Angola and South Sudan on September 25 and 29 in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. REUTERS