Egypt are looking past Belgium in World Cup opener

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SEATTLE, June 14 - Egypt are confident of making the World Cup knockout stages for the first time despite facing a very tough opening game against Belgium, coach Hossam Hassan told reporters on Sunday.

Although Belgium are one of the strongest teams in the tournament, Egypt will also face much weaker opponents in Group G, Iran and New Zealand. That means even with a loss on Monday, the team's hopes of making it out of the group will still be very much alive.

"We are trying to get enough points to- get to that next stage, and this is our ambition and this is what we expect from ourselves," Hassan said.

Egypt's best showing at the World Cup was in 1990, with Hassan playing up front. They managed two draws and a loss. Egypt have never won a World Cup finals match.

NOT ABOUT ONE PLAYER

Belgium have a strong attack led by playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

"We respect the Belgium national team," Hassan said. "They have big names and the whole world knows what they are capable of. But we also have our stars, and we have players who can make a difference."

Egypt will look to their two best players -- forward Mohamed Salah and striker Omar Marmoush -- to create scoring opportunities with fast breaks.

"Mohamed Salah is very important, on the pitch and off it," Hassan said. "The whole world knows what he is capable of."

Hassan pointed to younger players, including striker Hamza Abdel Karim, as part of Egypt's effort to build a strong team for the future.

Although Belgium will be strong favourites, Egypt have won three of their four head-to-head matches, most recently in 2022.

"I know the Egyptian people love their national team," Hassan said. "My responsibility is to do everything I can to make them happy." REUTERS