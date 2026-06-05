EFL chief Birch to step down after next season

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June 4 - English Football League (EFL) Chief Executive Trevor Birch will leave his role at the end of the 2026-27 season, the EFL said on Thursday.

Birch, 68, has been in the position since 2021, having previously been an executive at several clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Leeds United.

"Trevor has led the EFL with clarity and commitment during an important period for the League," chairman Rick Parry said in a statement.

"The Board is thankful for his contribution and fully supports the approach being taken to ensure an orderly handover and continued stability in the 12 months ahead."

Birch has overseen the recent expansion from four to six teams in the Championship promotion playoffs, which comes into effect next season, and was a critic of the decision in 2024 to scrap FA Cup replays. REUTERS