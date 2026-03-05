EFL Championship playoffs expanded to six teams from next season

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 5 - The EFL Championship promotion playoffs will expand from four teams to six starting in the 2026-27 season, the English Football League said on Thursday, in a bid to increase the number of competitive games in the season's closing stages.

Under the current format, the top two sides in the second-tier standings are automatically promoted to the Premier League, with the next four teams competing for the third promotion spot.

From next season, teams finishing third and fourth will progress to the playoff semi-finals, while the next four sides will battle it out in eliminator ties to reach the last four.

"Since their introduction in 1986/87, the playoffs have become a highlight of the domestic football calendar, capturing the drama, suspense and jeopardy that make the EFL so special," EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch said in a statement.

"Following several months of discussion with clubs and other stakeholders, we are confident this change will further strengthen the Championship as a competition and give more clubs and their supporters a genuine opportunity of achieving promotion."

The changes were approved by EFL clubs at Thursday's general meeting, and the new format means a side finishing eighth in the Championship could still earn promotion to the Premier League. REUTERS