Edouard, Ferland blast Mendy photo mix-ups

LONDON • Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy have complained about media outlets using their images to illustrate reports about Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault.

France left-back Benjamin was earlier this week charged with an additional two counts of rape, bringing his total to six, and one of sexual assault.

He has not yet formally entered a plea but his lawyer said the player has denied all the allegations.

City have suspended the 27-year-old, who has been in custody since August.

Another man, Louis Saha Matturie, was charged on Tuesday with two more counts of rape and one of sexual assault in relation to the alleged attacks.

Edouard is a Senegal international while Ferland plays for France.

The pair, who are cousins, shared on their Instagram stories screenshots of reports from several media outlets using their photographs for reports about Benjamin.

All three of the players are black but Benjamin is not related to the duo.

"Sad to see that in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names nor distinct faces," Edouard wrote on Instagram.

"These 'mistakes' of photos appear anecdotal, but actually they are quite the opposite, they are highly symbolic.

"It's not that complicated to differentiate two faces, especially when the football jersey is of valuable help!"

Ferland reposted the same Instagram message and alongside several sad-face emojis, wrote: "Thank you Edouard Mendy! We are in 2021. Stop! It will take time but you will end up respecting us! Whether you like it or not."

The offences concerning Benjamin are alleged to have been committed on four women over the age of 16 at his home in Prestbury, north-west England, between October last year and August.

No application for bail was made earlier this week and a trial date has been set for Jan 24.

REUTERS