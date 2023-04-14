Eddie Howe thankful Unai Emery turned down Newcastle United job

LONDON – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will face off against his Aston Villa counterpart Unai Emery on Saturday as both teams chase European football next season, but the Englishman admits he owes a debt of gratitude to his Spanish rival.

The Magpies hierarchy had in November 2021 offered Emery the opportunity to replace then manager Steve Bruce after interviewing both him and Howe.

The former Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla boss had look set to return to the English Premier League but was convinced by Villarreal’s management to remain in situ. He proceeded to guide them to the Champions League semi-finals in 2021-22.

In the face of that rejection, Newcastle’s new Saudi owners offered Howe the post, and he’s made the most of that opportunity.

The 45-year-old comfortably steered them away from the drop last season and this term guided them to a League Cup final and a potential return to the Champions League proper for the first time since 2002–03.

With Emery returning to England in November 2022 to oversee a revival for sixth-placed Villa, Howe was asked on Friday about the sliding doors moment of the Spaniard turning down the Newcastle job.

Said Howe: “Without a doubt it was (life-changing for me).

“Do I allow myself to go back? No, I don’t really. Maybe I should. I very rarely tend to go back. I always believe that your life sort of takes the journey it’s supposed to go on and I was due to come here.

“But obviously I’m here because Unai turned the job down and I’m delighted that he did. Fate has a strange way of working... Thankfully he made that decision.”

The former Bournemouth manager’s appointment has worked out well for Newcastle, with the cashed-up side third in the table, ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Magpies are chasing their sixth straight win and have been handed a boost with the availability of top scorer Miguel Almiron and midfield general Bruno Guimaraes.

The Paraguayan sustained a thigh injury in March but has returned to training ahead of schedule and will face a late fitness test. Guimaraes suffered an ankle issue during the warm-up ahead of last week’s 2-1 win over Brentford but is fit to feature against Villa.