Eddie Howe still bullish about Newcastle United’s top-four hopes

LONDON – Despite slipping to mid-table, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe believes his side remain in the hunt to finish in the English Premier League top four, saying a “run of form can change everything”.

The Magpies recent run of form has been poor, with six defeats in their last seven league matches, but they will hope to turn that around on Jan 30 at Aston Villa, who occupy the final Champions League spot in fourth.

Unai Emery’s side are 14 points ahead of the Magpies, who are on 29 points. Both teams have 17 league matches left to play.

Asked about Newcastle’s top-four prospects, Howe said on Jan 29: “The gap is not big, and a run of form can change everything.

“We are not looking at our season being over or being negative. It is all to play for and we still have the FA Cup.”

Much has changed since the sides met in their opening fixture of the season in August, when Newcastle repeatedly exploited Villa’s high defensive line in a 5-1 romp at St James’ Park.

Said Howe: “It will be a very difficult game. They’re in very good form, so we need to get our game plan right. It seems a long time ago (since the 5-1 win on opening day).

“I think we were at our best from an attacking sense that day. We grew in confidence as the game went on and we scored some great goals.

“The squad looked healthy and we had options – it was a difficult team to pick. I think that showed what we’re capable of.”

At Villa Park, the Magpies will be missing the injured Joelinton, Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes.

Sandro Tonali remains suspended, Callum Wilson is a doubt, while Miguel Almiron, Jamaal Lascelles and Jacob Murphy face late fitness tests.

Villa’s injury list features Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Jhon Duran, while Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey are doubts.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said speculation linking him with the Barcelona job is “totally untrue”.