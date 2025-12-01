Eddie Howe hopes Newcastle United’s season has reached a ‘turning point’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Newcastle United's English manager Eddie Howe applauding the fans following the 4-1 English Premier League away win over Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Nov 29, 2025.

NEWCASTLE – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he hoped their first English Premier League away triumph this season, a 4-1 win over Everton on Nov 29, will prove to be the “turning point” of their campaign.

The Magpies had drawn their first three away matches and lost the next three, before they turned their fortunes around in style at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The win over Everton comes on the back of a 2-1 home success over Manchester City as Newcastle registered their first back-to-back league wins of the season.

They will hope to make it three in a row when they host struggling Tottenham Hotspur at St James Park on Dec 2.

“It is vitally important that we find the consistency we are searching for,” said Howe on Dec 1. “It seems like we are yo-yoing between Champions League and Premier League and not quite able to put our foot on the floor and find that sweet spot we have been searching for all season.

“Hopefully, this is the turning point for us. But every opponent we face in the Premier League is so difficult and now we face Tottenham, who are a good team who have their own strengths and a team we are going to have to respect.”

The busy Christmas period is on the horizon, with Newcastle set to play eight matches in December, including a League Cup quarter-final against Fulham.

Howe believes it is a “really key time” as his side attempt to move up from 13th in the table.

He said: “We always felt, even during some difficult runs, that the league is very tight this year and a consistent run of victories can propel you very quickly up the league.

“We are in a better position than we were, not necessarily in terms of league position but in terms of points gap. A couple of wins and we are back to where we want to be.

“This is a really key time because what you can’t do is allow yourself to become detached.”

Tottenham are one spot above the Magpies but level on 18 points. The sides met at the end of October in the League Cup fourth round, with Howe’s side prevailing 2-0.

It is part of a difficult run for Spurs, who have won just two of their last 10 matches in all competitions. They are on a three game winless streak, conceding 11 times in the process.

Manchester City ended their own winless run of two matches thanks to an added-time Phil Foden winner in the 3-2 triumph over Leeds United at the weekend.

However, the win was overshadowed by Leeds manager Daniel Farke suggesting that City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma feigned injury to let Guardiola issue fresh instructions during the stoppage in play.

Perhaps that frustration still lingers for Guardiola, whose pre-match press conference for the Dec 2 visit to Fulham lasted just two minutes.

He gave terse replies to questions about Donnarumma, with his longest reply being in response to Fulham.

Said the Spaniard: “(Manager) Marco (Silva) is many, many years there. Always have been really tough games. Difficult. Their organisation is exceptional. Every year, I have a feeling that with the ball they are better and even better.

“Tough, tough opponent... It’s always so difficult for the opponent to break up.”