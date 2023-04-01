Eddie Howe backs Newcastle to reach Man United's level on and off pitch

LONDON – Eddie Howe insists that his Newcastle United side can “buck the trend” as they try to keep pace with Manchester United on and off the pitch.

The Magpies host United in the Premier League on Sunday just over a month after they met in the League Cup final, in which they lost 2-0 to Erik ten Hag’s team.

Despite that defeat, Howe is confident his players are capable of matching the Red Devils in the long term after their rapid rise since he took charge in November 2021.

With the help of sizeable investment from their Saudi-backed owners, Newcastle have climbed to fifth in the Premier League, three points behind third-placed United and two adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand on the north Londoners.

While they have already closed the gap on United on the pitch, they have some way to go off it. United’s forecast turnover for 2022-23 is approaching £600 million (S$985 million), around three times the figure for Newcastle.

“I think you can buck the trend, of course you can, it’s possible. But it’s not easy to do,” Howe said on Friday.

“I go back to my early coaching experiences and we were always trying to buck the trend. We were going against teams with far superior budgets to us for years and years.

“When you say how – team spirit, togetherness, implementing a plan, hopefully everyone’s on the same page and working harder than everyone else. That’s the simple blueprint that I’ve always tried to use.”

Asked how quickly the Magpies could start to compete with United off the pitch, Howe added: “You’re probably asking the wrong man.

“But there are ambitions for the club to grow the income. It’s vital that we do with Financial Fair Play because we’re going to be restricted depending on our income, so I know that’s the challenge that everyone at the club is trying to find answers to.”

Newcastle will be experiencing less fatigue than their opponents on Sunday. Following the League Cup final on Feb 26, Howe’s men have played only three matches, all in the Premier League, winning two and losing one.

United, on the other hand, have played six matches in all competitions, and are winless in their last two league games.

Howe also confirmed that he will have Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Joelinton available following illness and injury issues.