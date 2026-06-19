Ecuador under pressure to rebound against Curacao at World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Ecuador players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 18 - Ecuador face Curacao in Kansas City on Saturday knowing that even at this early stage of the World Cup, the stakes are already rising sharply for both sides after opening-day defeats.

Drawn alongside Germany and the Ivory Coast in Group E, Ecuador arrived at the tournament as one of South America's more quietly fancied teams, built on defensive discipline.

But their campaign began with frustration, a 1-0 defeat by the Ivory Coast in which they created chances but lacked the cutting edge to convert them.

Now, Sebastian Beccacece's men must respond, with anything less than three points leaving them facing an uphill battle heading into their final group game against Germany.

"When you don't start the way you wanted, the anxiety appears," Beccacece said. "But now we need more conviction than ever, more belief than ever, more confidence than ever."

Ecuador's identity remains clear.

The team conceded five goals in 18 qualifying matches and are anchored by a defensive core featuring Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie of Arsenal, with Chelsea's Moises Caicedo providing energy and control in midfield.

Up front, much of the responsibility still rests on veteran striker Enner Valencia, who continues to serve as the focal point and captain, even as a younger generation pushes through.

The challenge for Ecuador lies in striking the balance between their well-drilled structure and the attacking ambition required to turn control into goals.

For Curacao, this match represents another step in what is already a remarkable World Cup journey.

The Caribbean nation, with a population of around 156,000, is the smallest country ever to reach the tournament and arrived at the finals unbeaten in a remarkable qualifying run.

Their debut against four-times champions Germany, however, was a harsh introduction, ending in a 7-1 thrashing despite a moment of history when they scored their first World Cup goal.

Coach Dick Advocaat, one of the most experienced figures in international football, is expected to lean on the same pragmatic approach that carried Curacao this far.

Captain Leandro Bacuna provides leadership and composure in midfield, while players such as Juninho Bacuna and Jurgen Locadia offer experience across the pitch in a squad largely shaped by Dutch-based and Dutch-born talent.

Curacao typically operate in a compact defensive block, looking to stay organised and strike on the counter, an approach that proved effective in qualifying but was exposed by top-tier opposition.

This will be the first meeting between the two nations, adding another layer of intrigue to a game defined by contrasting profiles: Ecuador, established and structured, against Curacao, the tournament's ultimate underdog.

Curacao's presence alone is a reminder that this expanded World Cup has created space for new stories, and they will hope to write another chapter by making the contest more competitive than their debut suggested.

For Ecuador, it is less about narrative and more about necessity. The margin for error is already slim, and the path forward is clear: turn promise into points before opportunity slips away. REUTERS