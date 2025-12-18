Ecuador international Pineida dies in attack, says club

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Semi final - Second Leg - Barcelona SC v Flamengo - Estadio Monumental, Guayaquil, Ecuador - September 29, 2021 Barcelona SC's Mario Pineida in action Pool via REUTERS/Franklin Jacome

QUITO, Dec 17 - Ecuador international Mario Pineida died on Wednesday after being attacked in ‍the ​city of Guayaquil, his Ecuadorean ‍team Barcelona Sporting Club said in a statement.

Local ​media ​reported the player, who was 33 years old, died in a gun attack outside ‍a shop in the north of Guayaquil.

"Barcelona ​Sporting Club, informs, ⁠with deep regret, that it has been officially notified of the death of our player Mario Pineida, ​a fact that occurred after an attack against him," ‌the club said ​on social media.

"This unfortunate news makes all of us who are part of the institution deeply dismayed...," it added.

Ecuadorean police said they were investigating the incident and did not ‍give details of the attack.

Pineida, who also ​had a spell playing at Fluminense in Brazil, ​made nine appearances for Ecuador ‌between 2015 and 2021. REUTERS