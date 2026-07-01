Ecuador files complaint over Mexico fans' hotel noise

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MEXICO CITY, June 30 - Ecuador's football federation has filed a complaint with World Cup organisers after noisy local fans gathered outside the team hotel before the country's last-32 match against co-hosts Mexico, saying on Tuesday it was contrary to fair play.

Local media reported that around 1,000 Mexico supporters staged a noisy 'serenade' outside Ecuador's hotel in Mexico City on Monday night, using noisemakers, pans and buckets while singing Mexican folk song "Cielito Lindo" before police moved them back.

"This conduct is far removed from the principles of fair play, equality and unity that a football World Cup should represent," the FEF said in a statement.

It called on authorities to pay greater attention to such incidents and take the necessary measures to protect Ecuador's players, coaching staff and fans.

"We trust that these unsporting acts will not tarnish the football celebration that unites two brotherly countries," the FEF said, adding that Ecuador would "always respond on the pitch."

Reuters has contacted Mexico City organisers for comment.

Ecuador face Mexico at the Estadio Azteca later on Tuesday. REUTERS