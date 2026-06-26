Ecuador fight back to shock Germany and reach knockout stage

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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 25 - An increasingly desperate Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 in their final Group E game on Thursday to drag their World Cup campaign out of the flames and qualify for a place in the last 32.

Needing a win -- or a miracle -- to keep their hopes alive, the South Americans suffered the worst possible start when already-qualified Germany struck in the second minute, with Leroy Sane opening his account at a major international tournament in his 15th appearance at one.

Ecuador had failed to score in this tournament despite 39 previous attempts, but finally broke their duck with their 40th shot when Nilson Angulo curled the ball beyond Manuel Neuer to spark wild celebrations among the sea of yellow in the stands.

Gonzalo Plata then bundled home the winner with 13 minutes remaining to complete Ecuador's stirring comeback as their fans erupted with joy at the sold-out New York/New Jersey stadium.

“It was incredible. We had a lot of faith and want our fans to know that there are 26 players here that will give their all for everyone in our country,” Plata told reporters.

"People packed the stadiums wherever we played and made us feel right at home. They deserve this far more than we do. We struggled a lot in the first two matches but now we’re even more determined.

"We’ve learnt that you have to give it your all right up to the last minute, even if the goal doesn’t come early on. Today we struggled right to the end and, thank goodness, it went our way."

GERMANY'S VULNERABILITY EXPOSED AGAIN

Already assured of qualification as group winners, Germany finished top with six points, ahead of Ivory Coast on goal difference after the African side beat Curacao 2-0. Ecuador have qualified as one of the best eight third-placed teams.

Germany had been chasing a third win from three Group E matches and a 12th successive victory, but their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed again and they have now conceded in all three group matches.

"We keep inviting the opposition in with turnovers, making them look good in the process," captain Joshua Kimmich told reporters.

"Fortunately, no real harm has been done yet. But it’s clear we can’t afford another defeat. We can’t keep conceding one or two goals every game. We need to minimise our turnover rate; then we can beat anyone."

Germany started explosively, with Sane finishing left-footed from just inside the area in the second minute after Florian Wirtz cleverly found his teammate after a quick throw-in.

Ecuador protested that Aleksandar Pavlovic had caught Pedro Vite in the head with a raised foot in the build-up, but referee Tori Penso allowed the goal to stand.

Ecuador, who had arrived under pressure after a defeat by Ivory Coast and draw with Curacao, responded swiftly. Angulo curled thee ball into the net from the edge of the box in the ninth minute, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer slow to react.

The second half began with more controversy when Penso awarded Germany a penalty after Felix Nmecha played in Kai Havertz, who appeared to be tripped by Joel Ordonez.

After a VAR review, however, the referee overturned the decision for a Germany foul in the build-up.

Clear chances were then limited until Plata struck in the 78th minute, reacting quickest after substitute Kevin Rodriguez flicked on a corner at the near post and stabbing the ball past Neuer to send the stadium into uproar. REUTERS