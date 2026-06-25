Ecuador coach Beccacece says he understands the insults in grim World Cup

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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 24 - Coach Sebastian Beccacece expects 55,000 of Ecuador's supporters to pack New York New Jersey Stadium when the team face Germany on Thursday - but he doesn't expect many to be cheering for him.

Ecuador have their backs against the wall in their final Group E game of the World Cup after losing to Ivory Coast and suffering a humiliating 0-0 draw with newcomers Curacao, as the team that entered the tournament on a 19-match unbeaten run have not met expectations.

The Argentine manager blamed both the results and "certain sectors of the media" for the lack of affection from the Ecuadorean fans. He faces an uphill battle in facing a German team looking for a third successive win at the tournament.

"I am very sorry I didn't make it to the heart of the Ecuadorean fan," Beccacece said, via an interpreter. "For the fans who don't know me, I think I didn't quite click with them.

"There is something they don't like with me and that is fine... I need to accept it when things are felt and perceived."

Ecuador need to beat Germany in order to have any chance of advancing, and Beccacece faced pointed questions from reporters on Wednesday, who asked how he would answer to fans who paid top dollar for tickets but have been left with nothing to celebrate.

"Insults toward me I do understand," said Beccacece, who tamped down concerns over a reported verbal confrontation between members of his family and fans after the Curacao game on Saturday. "I prefer that people are angry at me than at the players."

At the centre of Ecuador's woes has been a toothless attack that has created plenty of chances but has yet to convert a single goal at the tournament.

The team have won at least one game in every World Cup in which they competed but were unable to put a win on the board in the face of a staggering 15-save performance from Curacao's goalkeeper Eloy Room last week.

"Tomorrow we are facing a world football powerhouse, but of course maybe we can make the impossible possible," said Beccacece. REUTERS