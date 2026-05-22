Ebola risk minimal for World Cup fans, logistics challenges remain

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Passengers stand beside a giant replica of the World Cup trophy displayed at Mexico City International Airport, ahead of the World Cup starting on June 11, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Henry Romero

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 22 - The risk of Ebola affecting fans at the World Cup is low, according to Dr Oliver Johnson, a global health academic at King's College London, but heightened screening and travel restrictions could complicate logistics.

The expanded 48-team tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, runs from June 11 to July 19.

An Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded around 600 suspected cases and more than 130 deaths, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency of international concern.

The situation has already disrupted DR Congo's World Cup preparations. The team cancelled pre-tournament events in Kinshasa and relocated plans to Belgium.

U.S. authorities have also barred entry to non-U.S. passport holders who have been in DR Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the past 21 days, forcing Congo-based staff to depart early.

The squad is due to arrive in the U.S. on June 10 or 11 and will be based in Houston.

"If you are a casual visitor to the World Cup from around the world, I think there is a very low risk that you would be at risk of Ebola," Johnson told Reuters. "Ebola has never really caused transmission in high-income country settings, where there have been very occasional cases.

"That is because it is not airborne. You had to normally have direct contact with someone who is quite sick, and there is usually good contact tracing. If a case does occur, it is identified quickly."

Johnson said the outbreak could still have broader implications.

U.S. authorities have introduced enhanced screening for travellers arriving at Washington Dulles who have recently been in affected countries, while health agencies are working with FIFA and local officials to manage potential risks.

"It will affect things like airport queues and screening, which will slow things down," Johnson said. "It is going to add a little extra stress and it's going to cost money to the U.S. to try and organise.

"I think the other possibility is that we hope this outbreak is not going to spread beyond DR Congo.... That could cause a knock-on effect of travel bans or extra screening, and it could happen quite last minute."

Fans travelling to the tournament should follow basic precautions such as good hand hygiene and avoiding close contact if unwell, Johnson added. He advised supporters to respect others and avoid stigma, helping preserve the inclusive spirit of the World Cup.

DR Congo open their campaign against Portugal in Houston before facing Colombia in Guadalajara and Uzbekistan in Atlanta. REUTERS