Early exit for Lion City Sailors head coach Aleksandar Rankovic

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Lion City Sailors head coach Aleksandar Rankovic gestures to fans after winning the Singapore Cup final at Jalan Besar Stadium on Jan 10, 2026.

SINGAPORE – Lion City Sailors head coach Aleksandar Rankovic has parted ways with the Singapore Premier League (SPL) side after 2½ years, the club announced on Feb 6.

Assistant coach Varo Moreno will take interim charge of the Sailors’ first team, ahead of their SPL match against the Young Lions on Feb 8.

The club also confirmed that the search for a new head coach is underway and will be announced soon.

Rankovic’s departure comes after the Sailors’ 2-0 home defeat to Cambodian side Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng in the Asean Club Championship (ACC) on Feb 5.

Frustrated fans had taken to social media to voice their concerns, claiming that the football on display had been poor under the Serb.

The Sailors are currently top of the eight-team SPL with a 100 per cent record after eight games, but the defending champions have struggled to perform on the regional stage.

They are fourth in the six-team Group B of the ACC, with one win, a draw and three losses.

They also missed out on advancing to the knockout stage of the Asian Champions League Two (ACL2) after finishing third in their group, behind Indonesia’s Persib and Thailand’s Bangkok United.

Under Rankovic’s watch, the Sailors won the 2024-25 SPL title, three consecutive Singapore Cups (2023, 2024-25 and 2025-26) and the Singapore Community Shield in 2024. The 47-year-old was named the SPL Coach of the Year in 2025.

The club were losing finalists in the ACL2 in the 2024-25 season – they were beaten 2-1 by Emirati side Sharjah FC at the Bishan Stadium – but saw Rankovic rewarded with a two-year extension following their historic run.