Each to their own, says Pep Guardiola, as set-piece debate deepens

– Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta share a common goal in their battle for English Premier League (EPL) supremacy, but are going about achieving it in very different ways.

While leaders Arsenal have become kings of the set piece this season, scoring 33 per cent of their 58 goals from such situations, including 16 from corners, second-placed City have largely shunned the league’s new obsession.

This season, 27.5 per cent of all EPL goals have come from set pieces, more than any other league in Europe and the highest percentage in England’s top flight since 2009-10.

Corners have led to 138 goals, already more than in the whole of the previous campaign.

Guardiola brought his famed tika-taka style to the EPL when he arrived at City in 2016.

He has remained faithful to an intricate possession-based style, during a glittering reign that has delivered six English titles and provided a blueprint that many others tried to follow.

The signing of goal-machine Erling Haaland led to a slightly more direct style in recent seasons, but City’s essence remains intact, evidenced by the fact they are second-last on the table based on goals scored from set plays at 10.5 per cent.

“Set pieces have started to be important. It was different when I started as a manager,” Guardiola said ahead of his side’s crucial home clash with Nottingham Forest on March 4, when they need to win to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

“When I was a young boy we said the people in England celebrate corners and free kicks like a goal. I remember perfectly, so nothing has changed in that way.”

Arsenal are not lacking for flair players and usually dominate possession but were labelled “ugly” by BBC pundit Chris Sutton, after a 2-1 win over Chelsea on March 2 in which both their goals arrived via headers from corners.

The sight of players grappling, holding and blocking like wrestlers before corners was a feature of the derby.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said games are no longer “a joy” while Chelsea’s Liam Rosenior has demanded a review to control the rugby-like scrums at corners.

City will aim to keep the pressure firmly on Arsenal by beating struggling Forest, but do not expect to see Guardiola demanding long throws or for his side to play for corners.

Not that he was being drawn too deeply into the debate about Arsenal’s methods as he addressed the media.

“I am a manager. I can’t say ‘I don’t like set pieces’. I adapt and do it,” Guardiola added.

“Football has been played in so many ways since it was created. How it is played in England is different in the way it is played in Spain or Italy.

“Every manager plays in different ways. How boring would it be if all the managers played in the same way. I have to adapt. If I don’t like, I don’t watch but I have to adapt.”

Arsenal, who are five points clear having played one game more than City, travel to Brighton & Hove Albion.

On the criticism of his team’s set-piece focus, Arteta said: “I am upset we haven’t scored more and that we have conceded (from set pieces) as well.

“We want to be the best and most dominant team in every aspect of the game. That is the trajectory and the aim of this team. As a club we want to be the same, so we will try to do that.”

Manchester United, who are third, travel to Newcastle United with interim boss Michael Carrick earning a remarkable 19 points from a possible 21 – six wins and a draw – since he was appointed in January.

The Red Devils clinched a 2-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace in their last match.

Carrick would have noted that United have failed to win at St James’ Park since October 2020, while they have also lost in the three most recent meetings on Newcastle’s turf.

“Football is a tough game to get results,” he said. “I learn, always learning as you go through, do things different...

“It is about living in the moment, keep grounded and not getting carried away. You have got to feed off the confidence. We are hungry for more.” REUTERS, AFP